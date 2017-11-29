What We Know For Sure About The Anti-Muslim Videos Retweeted By Donald Trump

Here’s what we know for sure about them (so far).

The US President, who is known for his fierce stance against so-called “fake news”, appeared unconcerned by a lack of certainty over the veracity of the clips.

One of the videos posted by Fransen carried a caption which read “VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”, but it appears the original clip carried no such description.

The clip carries the logo of Dutch video sharing website Dumpert, which hosts user-uploaded content, much like YouTube, and is ultimately owned by one of Denmark’s biggest media companies, Telegraaf, through a subsidiary called NewsMedia.

One of the themes of content on the site focusses on the behaviour of adolescents. Many videos show children fighting in schools.

A Google translation of the site’s terms and conditions states: “NewsMedia gives no guarantees regarding the completeness, accuracy or reliability of the [content].”

According to an article on Telegraaf.nl, the parent company of Dumpert, a 16-year-old was arrested in May 2017 after the video which was filmed in the town of Monnickendam, in the Dutch province of North Holland, was posted.

The article states that the video was subsequently taken down from Dumpert at the request of police and the victim.

The video’s original caption did not mention the race of either of those in depicted, according to the Telegraaf.

2. ‘VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!’