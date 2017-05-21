Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK’s so-called “special relationship” with the US would be unchanged were President Donald Trump to face impeachment.
The Foreign Secretary responded to questions about formal moves against Trump as the billionaire property mogul faced turmoil amid a probe into his campaign’s links with Russia.
Trump’s problems worsened when it was alleged he shared classified intelligence information with Russian diplomats.
But during an appearance on ITV’s ‘Peston on Sunday’, Johnson said: “We often disagree, but the fundamentals of our relationship are extremely strong.
“The relationship between the president and Theresa May would continue - hoping that Theresa was re-elected…
“At all sorts of levels it is an incredibly dense and intricate relationship on intelligence sharing.”
Asked about a possible impeachment of the 45th President, Johnson said: “That’s really for the American people and the American system.
“But my strong impression is that there’s all sorts of plaster falling off the ceiling as a result of the style of his government.”