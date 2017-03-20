A former British ambassador to the US has warned the White House it is playing a “dangerous game” over claims Barack Obama used Britain’s GCHQ intelligence agency to spy on Donald Trump.

Sir Peter Westmacott said officials in the administration were “peddling falsehoods” which risked damaging the US-UK intelligence-sharing relationship in a way that was a “gift to our enemies”.

Writing in The Guardian, Sir Peter, who only retired last year, urged Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to take up the issue when he visits Washington later this week.

[LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump]