Donald Trump Tweets About 'Fake News' As Alaskans Flee Tsunami Warning

As residents of Alaska were woken in the early hours of this morning by a tsunami warning, on the other side of the country, President Trump was tweeting about “fake news”.

Americans along the West Coast were told to get up and head inland to higher ground after a magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck 160 miles southeast of Chiniak.

Just under two hours after the warning was issued, the President was apparently watching TV and deciding CNN isn’t actually “fake news’ - so long as it is praising him.