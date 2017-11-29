Donald Trump’s continued denigration of the media is being used by Libyan journalists to question reports of gross human rights violations in the country. The President’s accusations of “fake news” have cast doubt on a report by CNN that earlier this month exposed slave markets in the North African country.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! November 25, 2017

But Trump’s attacks on the media, thought by many to simply be a distraction from the ongoing Russia investigation, are having a dramatic real-world effect. Reporter Jenan Moussa flagged an article by a Libyan TV channel that said Trump’s tweets raised the possibility “that [CNN] has published the report of slavery in Libya to raise a political objective that is still hidden”.

Libyan media is questioning authenticity of CNN's slavery report after tweet by President Trump calling CNN international "a major source of (Fake) news" https://t.co/auHp8Wiw2X @akhbar — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) November 28, 2017

The piece is titled: Trump says CNN lies... what about the "slavery" report from Libya?" Article explains "After Trump's tweet, legal steps could start to sue the channel (CNN) in international courts for its reports." — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) November 28, 2017

Another piece states: Libyans were shocked by the report of the American channel on allegations of slave markets in the country. The international reaction to the story didn’t take into consideration that this was likely wrong. Any investigation into human rights abuse was to be carried out by the Libyan Government but its ability and willingness to do so as the country continues to be riven by an ongoing civil war has been questioned. Trump’s tweets now cast further doubt on the likelihood of action to end the slave trade in Libya.

Real consequences. Slave auctions in Libya could go on because of Trump’s anti-CNN campaign. Incredible https://t.co/M08Jj1Xapq — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 29, 2017

The situation in the North African country is already dire and the migrant crisis as people cross the Mediterranean on their way to Europe is exacerbating the situation as well as continuing to feed the slave trade. Interviews conducted by HuffPost UK over the summer with both migrants and those working in Libya and on the Mediterranean variously described people fleeing arbitrary imprisonment, torture, forced military conscription, forced prostitution, poverty as well as slavery.

MAHMUD TURKIA via Getty Images A bullet-ridden car in Sabratha on Libya's coast last month

Testimonies from migrants revealed some don’t intend to make their way to Europe, but find themselves stuck in situations where paying a people-smuggler to cross the Mediterranean is their only option of escaping horrific conditions in Libya. The original CNN report showed two young men standing in the dark as an auctioneer shouts out prices, appearing to sell them for the equivalent of about $400 (£298) each. Young African men bound for Europe are frequently caught in trafficking networks and sold for labor in Libya, where many migrants are detained, tortured, and even killed, according to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Donald Trump helps people who are selling slaves in Libya with his lies about the media --> https://t.co/5U0UorVBVh — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) November 28, 2017