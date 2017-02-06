Donald Trump is angry at a New York Times report claiming his staff don’t know how to switch on some of the lights in the White House.

The NYT claimed Trump’s aides “confer in the dark” in the evenings because they cannot operate the lights in the Cabinet Room, in the latest scathing article about the inner workings of Trump’s White House.

Based on interviews with aides, ex-staff and government officials, the paper says “visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit”, while advisor Stephen Bannon plots future attacks in “a darkened, mostly empty West Wing”.