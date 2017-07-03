The Duchess Of Cambridge Debuts Bold New Hairstyle On The First Day Of Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off a bold new hairstyle on the first day of Wimbledon.
The Duchess, who is a Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, looked incredible with shorter, volumised locks that just skimmed her shoulders.
The Duchess sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court as she watched British tennis player Andy Murray play Russia’s Alexander Bublik.
Opting for a statement-making monochrome Dolce & Gabbana polka dot dress, the Duchess paired it with a pair of chic black heels and a Victoria Beckham tote.
The Duchess spoke to ballboys, ballgirls and servicemen and women, along with tennis legend Martina Navratilova.
