    03/07/2017 14:24 BST | Updated 04/07/2017 11:57 BST

    The Duchess Of Cambridge Debuts Bold New Hairstyle On The First Day Of Wimbledon

    She opted for a polka dot D&G dress 😍

    The Duchess of Cambridge showed off a bold new hairstyle on the first day of Wimbledon

    The Duchess, who is a Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, looked incredible with shorter, volumised locks that just skimmed her shoulders. 

    The Duchess sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court as she watched British tennis player Andy Murray play Russia’s Alexander Bublik. 

    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in Wimbledon on 3 July 2017.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) on day one of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon on 3 July 2017 in London, England.

    Opting for a statement-making monochrome Dolce & Gabbana polka dot dress, the Duchess paired it with a pair of chic black heels and a Victoria Beckham tote. 

    The Duchess spoke to ballboys, ballgirls and servicemen and women, along with tennis legend Martina Navratilova. 

    GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, meets with servicemen and servicewomen as she visits The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, south-west London, on 3 July 2017 on the first day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. 
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    GARETH FULLER via Getty Images
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the opening day of Wimbledon 2017 on 3 July 2017 in London, England.
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    • 10 July 2016
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Men's Final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships between Milos Raonic and Andy Murray.
    • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      She wore an Alexander McQueen dress featuring an 'Obsession' print, which includes butterflies, lips, jewels and of course, the signature McQueen skull.
    • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      She cheered Andy Murray on to win his second Wimbledon title. 
    • 7 July 2016
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Catherine watched Elena Visnina take on Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the championships.
    • WPA Pool via Getty Images
      She wore a yellow Roksanda dress (a custom take on the label's Ryedale dress), pearl earrings by Soru Jewellery, Ballon Bleu watch by Cartier, heels by Rupert Sanderson, a Victoria Beckham bag and her trusty Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.
    • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      She was clearly impressed by Serena Williams win.
    • 8 July 2015
      Julian Finney via Getty Images
      Catherine cheered on Andy Murray in the men’s single quarter-finals.
    • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      She teamed her red L.K. Bennett Cayla dress with a Diane Von Furstenburg animal print clutch, her signature nude court heels, and, of course, her Ray-Bans.
    • 6 July 2014
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Catherine and Prince William watched Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the men's singles final.
    • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      The Duchess wore a teal Evelyn dress by Jonathan Saunders and carried her Avona clutch from LK Bennett.
    • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    • 2 July 2014
      Hoch Zwei via Getty Images
      The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the men's singles quarter-final match between Britain's Andy Murray and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.
    • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Kate wore a lace 'Roamer' sundress by Australian designer, Zimmerman.
    • Jan Kruger via Getty Images
    • 8 July 2012
      LEON NEAL via Getty Images
      The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her sister Pippa Middleton as she watched Roger Federer of Switzerland defeating Andy Murray of Great Britain and claiming the men's singles title.
    • Icon Sports Wire via Getty Images
      Kate wore two pieces from Jigsaw: the sleeveless Vanessa dress and the Nessie Tweed Jacket.
    • 4 July 2012
      Visionhaus via Getty Images
      The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Andy Murray vs. David Ferrer quarter final match.
    • Neil Mockford via Getty Images
      She wore an Alexander McQueen cable-knit sailor dress and carried her Jaeger ‘Kate’ bag. 
    • Clive Brunskill via Getty Images
    • 27 June 2011
      ben radford via Getty Images
      William and Kate watched the round sixteen match between Andy Murray and Richard Gasquet.
    • Danny Martindale via Getty Images
      The Duchess wore Temperley London’s Moraiah dress, with LK Bennett Sledge2 pumps. 
    • GLYN KIRK via Getty Images
    • 28 June 2008
      Ryan Pierse via Getty Images
      When the Duchess was still known as "Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton" she attended Wimbledon with friends.
    • Ryan Pierse via Getty Images
      She looked beautiful, as per.
