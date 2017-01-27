Ed Miliband has lambasted Theresa May for “locking” the UK in Donald Trump’s “boot” by seeking a “Trojan horse” trade deal with the US President. The former Labour leader said it was a “mistake” for the British Prime Minister to align herself so closely with Trump. He instead welcomed Angela Merkel’s stance after the Chancellor advocated a partnership with the US only on the condition they adhere to the values Germany holds dear. Miliband told Newsnight on Thursday: “Words and signals matter. “They matter to the impact on Trump, who only respects strength, and they matter to our reputation around the world.”

BBC Ed Miliband has warned Theresa May against making deals with Donald Trump

May flew out to America on Thursday for a two-day trip that will see her become the first world leader to visit the White House since the billionaire tycoon’s inauguration. Miliband said: “The tariffs that we have with the United States, they are incredibly low already. “The thing that really worries me about this trade deal is that it goes towards... non-tariff barriers. What does that mean? Regulation. “Regulation around health care, the environment, employee rights, and they have less regulation than us. “So I think this trade deal is a really dangerous Trojan horse for which we seem to be locking ourselves in Donald Trump’s boot and I think that is not what I would be doing.” Miliband added: “Our alliance with America should be based on our values, and the values we hold in common, not simply on the idea that we want to be at the front of some notional queue.”

Matt Rourhe/AP British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Republicans Congressional retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday

JK Rowling joined Miliband and senior Tories on Thursday to warn May that “history” will judge her links to Trump. The Harry Potter author tweeted her concern as Trump declared that torture of terror suspects “absolutely works”.

But although May and Downing Street insist that the UK does not condone torture, critics seized on Trump’s latest backing for ‘enhanced interrogation’ techniques for detainees. Trump’s remarks sparked outrage and triggered a backlash against May’s own vow to work with him so the UK and US could “lead together again” on the global stage. Miliband tweeted on Wednesday that “decent Tories” must “feel queasy”.

Today he starts on wall, praises waterboarding, bullies climate scientists.She says they can lead together.Surely decent Tories feel queasy? https://t.co/3NUNuVLi1y — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) January 25, 2017

Sarah Wollaston, Yvette Cooper, Lord Paddy Ashdown and Sir Vincent Cable were also highly critical of May.

You cannot lead on a global stage by advocating torture, disgusting racial stereotyping & turning back the clock on women's rights worldwide https://t.co/LqNQ08Lgbu — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) January 25, 2017

Please don't do this Theresa. UK can work with US without praising him. Really hoping you are better than this https://t.co/RgMoTk9nth — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) January 25, 2017

As all we know, love & admire about the US falls under a dark shadow, Mrs May arrives in Washington in supplication. We should all quaich. — Paddy Ashdown (@paddyashdown) January 26, 2017

Appalling error by May to grovel to #Trump for trade deal. He wants to destroy #freetrade — Vince Cable (@vincecable) January 25, 2017