Roaming charges are not only one of the most annoying aspects of going on holiday they’re also one of the most ridiculous. Well now it looks as though EE has put the final nail in the coffin for its roaming charges by finally announcing that all its customers will soon be able to use their plans for free in the EU.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

While EE was notoriously slow on the uptake with free roaming it now looks as though the network has gone above and beyond as it’s offering one of the most comprehensive roaming deals we’ve seen. So what does it mean for you as an EE customer? Well if you’re on one of their pay monthly or pay as you go plans you will be able to use your minutes, texts and data for free in 47 European countries from 15 June. If however, you’re on one of EE’s new premium 4GEE Max plans then we’ve got even better news.

Not only do you get free roaming in all 47 of those European countries but you also get free roaming in the USA, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and Australia. That first one will be a huge relief to some as roaming charges in the US have always historically been pretty huge. There's a catch to that though, it only affects a bunch of new 4GEE Max plans that are going to become available from the 10 May. If you're currently on a 4GEE Max plan then sadly you're just getting those 47 EU countries. While this is good news all round don't think that much of it is out of the kindness of EE's heart. The EU recently passed legislation that banned roaming charges within EU member states so EE is, in some respects just following the law. Of course what will really matter is when the UK leaves the EU, will phone networks be able to maintain free roaming or will we have to start paying again. For now though, enjoy it while it lasts!