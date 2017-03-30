Emma Watson Explains How Her Beauty And The Beast Costume Was Sustainable And Eco-Friendly

Not only did Emma Watson champion the removal of the restrictive corset, but now we’ve learned she also included an eco-friendly outfit in Beauty And The Beast.

Watson has been proving her dedication to sustainable fashion for months now, and yesterday the actress shared an image on her recently created Instagram account, @the_press_tour, of another eco-friendly ensemble.

The account - which has amassed nearly 500,000 followers already - was set up to champion ethical and sustainable practices within the fashion industry whilst the actress carries out a promotional tour for the film.

The five-layer period piece was created by Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran, Eco-Age, and Disney - who all collaborated together to create the 100 percent sustainable look.

Watson’s character Belle, wore it during the musical number ‘Something There’ in the film, and it looked incredible.

Sharing all the details on Instagram, the outfit took a whole lot of people from around the world to make it work:

“The cape was made from upcycled, traditionally woven British Jacob’s wool from around 1970, bought at a vintage fair,” Watson wrote.

“The jacket was made using hand-woven linen from the 1960s sourced from eBay, over-dyed using low impact dyes.

“The off-white Peace Silk taffeta for the top skirt is Fair Trade certified and produced by a small hand-weaving unit in Cambodia.

“The hide for the boots was produced using the most advanced environmentally respectful techniques such as chrome-free tanning, and solvent-free finishing.”