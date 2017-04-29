EU Leaders Agree 'Firm' Brexit Negotiating Stance

Tusk tweeted that the mandate agreed by the 27 country leaders was also “fair”.

On Saturday the heads of the remaining 27 states approved within a minute the draft guidlines issued by European Council President Donald Tusk on 31 March.

European Union leaders have unanimously agreed to adopt a “firm” negotiating approach for Brexit talks with the UK.

Guidelines adopted unanimously. EU27 firm and fair political mandate for the #Brexit talks is ready. #EUCO

Talks with the UK will begin after the General Election on June 8.

The negotiations must be completed by the deadline March 29 2019.

In his pre-summit comments Tusk said resolving uncertainty around citizens’ rights was the EU and UK’s “number one priority”.

In regard to the financial settlement, the final guidelines provide more detail on the “obligations and liabilities” the UK will be asked to cover.

It lists issues resulting from the MFF (the EU’s long term spending plan) as well as “those related to the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Development Fund (EDF) and the European Central Bank (ECB)”.

The paragraph listing the other areas of potential future co-operation, aside from trade, has added “foreign policy” to security, defence and the fight against terrorism and international crime.