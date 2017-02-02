Brexit could be delayed by another legal challenge, this time over its eventual deal on the right of EU nationals to stay in Britain, a leading immigration lawyer has said. Caron Pope, partner at immigration law firm Fragomen, said such a court case could delay us leaving the EU and could be similar to the legal challenge brought over whether parliament had to vote on triggering Article 50, which threw up a barrier to Theresa May’s plan for leaving the EU. She told The Huffington Post UK: “There could be a legal challenge brought, but as we’ve seen from the Miller case you can launch a successful challenge and something can be deemed not legally viable and then it is easily corrected.”

Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick The government White Paper stops short of guaranteeing the right of EU nationals to continue to live in the UK

It comes after a newly released document formally laying out the government’s plan for Brexit stopped short of guaranteeing the right of EU nationals to continue to live in Britain. The White Paper, The United Kingdom’s exit from and new partnership with the European Union, set out the strategy for Brexit, and reiterated much of what the government has said before about EU nationals. In the document, the government said: “We want to secure the status of EU citizens who are already living in the UK, and that of UK nationals in other Member States, as early as we can.”

PA/PA Wire Brexit Secretary David Davis speaks in the House of Commons as the White Paper was published

And addressing the House of Commons on Thursday, Brexit Secretary David Davis said: “I will not be throwing people out of Britain.” But the government did not expressly guarantee residency for EU citizens in Britain. [SEE: Brexit White Paper Basically Says The Reason For Brexit Isn’t True]

HM Government Population of EU citizens resident in the UK in 2015 (Source: ONS)

What the White Paper says The White Paper says little new about the future status of EU nationals living in the UK. It confirms the rights of EU nationals will not change while Britain remains a member of the bloc.

We recognise the contribution EU nationals have made to our economy and communities. UK Government

The document also reiterates that EU nationals resident in the UK for more than five years will automatically have a permanent right to reside. And the government added: “The UK remains ready to give people the certainty they want and reach a reciprocal deal with our European partners at the earliest opportunity. It is the right and fair thing to do.” What the White Paper doesn’t say The White Paper does not say the UK government will guarantee the right of EU nationals to continue living and working in the UK. Nor does it say what the exact terms of negotiations will be with EU member states for any potential reciprocal agreements.

Matt Dunham/AP The newly released document formally laid out Theresa May's plan for Brexit