Facebook Reported BBC To Police For Flagging Its Child Abuse Image Failings

The BBC was reported to the police by Facebook after it provided examples of inappropriate images of children posted on the site - at the social media company’s own request.

Facebook’s response has been branded “astonishing” after the BBC reported dozens of images found on the site, including an image which appeared to be a still from a video of child abuse, and pages explicitly for men who are sexually interested in children.

Just 18 of the 100 images were removed since, according to automated replies from Facebook, the rest did not breach “community standards”.

As a condition for an interview with Facebook’s director of policy Simon Milner about the material, the BBC was asked to send examples of the images that had not been removed.