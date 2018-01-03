Fitness Resolutions You'll Want To Stick To
Melinda Nicci Sport Psychologist, fitness trainer, mum of 2 and founder & CEO of Baby2Body
There are a lot of reasons why our New Year’s resolutions (NYRs) go forgotten within the first month of the year: we get too busy, life gets in the way, and ultimately we’re creatures of habit - so it’s hard to change to a comfortable routine. But there’s a big reason why resolutions fade fast and can leave an unpleasant aftertaste. It boils down to this: most of us make our NYRs from a place of discomfort or distaste for something in our lives. So, when we decide to set a resolution it’s often rooted in “something is negative and I want to change it”, rather than focusing on, “I want to bring this new, positive thing into my life”. There’s an often-quoted fitness mantra that goes,
Workout because you love your body, not because you hate it.
So if you’re planning on setting a fitness-focused resolution (like most of us are), or if you want to reshape your Mumbod for this New Year, keep the above in mind!
There’s another key reason that we struggle to stick to our NYRs, and it’s because they are generally open-ended and vague. Taking a look at last year’s report from The Telegraph; the top three resolutions were “Exercise More” (38%), “Lose Weight” (33%), and “Eat More Healthily” (32%). But what does “more” mean, how much weight should you “lose”, and what defines “healthy” eating? When you set a goal for yourself you need to be specific, realistic, yet challenging.
The thing about New Year’s Resolutions is that they’re generally larger lifestyle changes that we want to make to better our lives. But big changes can’t always happen overnight. Focus on small habit building first and the resolution will come to fruition over time. The thing about habits is that they aren’t easy to build but they also aren’t easy to break. So once you’ve got in the habit of doing something, it gets a lot easier to keep with it. So rather than “working out more” in 2018, try working out 1 day a week for the month of January, then 2 days a week in the month of February, then 3 days a week in the month of March, and 4 days a week by April ― you catch our drift.
So while the New Year is already here, we’ve got 5 different ideas on fitness resolutions that you can try for the year to come, if you haven’t set one already!
I wish you the best and great success in setting and sticking to your New Year’s Resolution. At the end of the day, make it sure it’s something that brings you joy and positivity.
