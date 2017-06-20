Geri Horner has said we need to get rid of the pressure on women to “bounce back” after they’ve had a baby, and we couldn’t agree more.

The 44-year-old former Spice Girl, who gave birth to her second child, Monty, in January 2017, said it’s “not fair” on new mums.

“I think we need to take the pressure off women about how they look and bouncing back after baby weight,” she told The Mirror on Monday 19 June.

“It’s not fair, and I’m questioning how helpful it is to say to women: ‘Omg you’ve just gone and snapped back’. Every single body is different.”