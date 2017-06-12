The incredible moment a 12-year-old girl helped deliver her baby brother was captured on camera.

Jacee Dellapena, from Mississippi, US, was in the delivery room to watch her brother being born and started crying because she was “too short” to see.

So the doctor invited Jacee to suit up in scrubs and help him deliver the baby.

“I actually delivered him, he let me actually push down and pull the baby out,” the 12-year-old told MS News Now.

“I was like, wow. I’ve played fake doctor before, but this is the real thing, this is is the real deal. I was really nervous.”