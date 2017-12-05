This 10-Year-Old Interviewed Her Cat And Things Got A Little Tense

Having a conversation with your cat is nothing groundbreaking for cat-lovers, but this 10-year-old girl took it one step further: by arranging a formal interview.

Gabi Duane, from Dublin, Ireland, told her dad Paul Duane she had been inspired by diagrams online of “where to pet your cat” and decided to draw one herself.

“She drew one but wasn’t happy with it, so instead she decided to interview the cat,” Paul told HuffPost UK.

Paul shared a photo of Gabi’s interview on Twitter, and it was liked more than 35,000 times in less than 24 hours.