This 10-Year-Old Interviewed Her Cat And Things Got A Little Tense

Having a conversation with your cat is nothing groundbreaking for cat-lovers, but this 10-year-old girl took it one step further: by arranging a formal interview.
Gabi Duane, from Dublin, Ireland, told her dad Paul Duane she had been inspired by diagrams online of “where to pet your cat” and decided to draw one herself.
“She drew one but wasn’t happy with it, so instead she decided to interview the cat,” Paul told HuffPost UK.
Paul shared a photo of Gabi’s interview on Twitter, and it was liked more than 35,000 times in less than 24 hours.
Gabi kicked off the interview with a hard hitting question: “Can I rub you on the head?”
To which she recorded that her cat, Coco, replied: “Absolutely”.
She proceeded to ask her feline friend if she could rub her on the belly, back and legs.
“And the tail?” she asked. “Absolutely not!” she wrote that Coco replied.
Gabi added a cheeky question at the end: “Can I pat you on the bum?”
“Is there something wrong with you? This interview is over,” Coco’s recorded response says.
Best we don’t get on the wrong side of Coco.
Twitter users loved the cat interview:
And Gabi herself was pleased with her new viral fame.