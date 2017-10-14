Hillary Clinton has laughed off the notion that a big trade deal with Donald Trump and the US will benefit Britain after Brexit.
The former secretary of state and presidential hopeful used an appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show to issue a jibe towards her successful opponent, while also answering claims a US deal might boost the UK economy.
Asked if a “new great big trade deal” with President Trump was the way forward for Britain, Clinton said: “Well, yes, but you’re making a trade deal with someone who says he doesn’t believe in trade.
“So I’m not quite sure how that’s going to play out over the next few years.”
She added: “[Trump] looks like he’s on the verge of taking [us] out of [the North America Free Trade Area] rather than reworking NAFTA. Our biggest trading partners in the world are Canada and Mexico.
“So these will have real world economic consequences. They will have an impact on people’s income.”
In a preview clip, above, shared ahead of the interview’s broadcast on Sunday morning, Clinton also warned that a “no deal” after Brexit would put Britain at a “very big disadvantage”.
“I think it would be a very big disadvantage to Britain,” she told Marr.
“I mean, no deal meaning no preferential trade deals, which means products in Britain would not have the kind of easy access to the European market that you’ve had under EU membership.
“It could very well mean that there would be more pressure on businesses in Britain, if not to leave completely, at least also have sites and employment elsewhere in Europe. I think that the disruption for Britain could be, you know, quite serious.”
Earlier on Saturday, Clinton used a speech at Swansea University to urge political leaders to have “empathy” and for greater clarity over the futures of children of EU citizens in Britain after Brexit.
“Teachers and schools are reporting an outbreak of bullying and racially motivated insults. Here in the UK, divisive rhetoric and policy shifts are having their own effects,” she said.
“The children’s commissioners for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already raised concerns that children’s interests are getting short shrift in the Brexit process.”
Hillary Clinton appeared on The Andrew Marr Show on BBC1, Sunday 15 October, at 9 am.