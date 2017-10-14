Hillary Clinton has laughed off the notion that a big trade deal with Donald Trump and the US will benefit Britain after Brexit.

The former secretary of state and presidential hopeful used an appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show to issue a jibe towards her successful opponent, while also answering claims a US deal might boost the UK economy.

Asked if a “new great big trade deal” with President Trump was the way forward for Britain, Clinton said: “Well, yes, but you’re making a trade deal with someone who says he doesn’t believe in trade.

“So I’m not quite sure how that’s going to play out over the next few years.”