The wait is officially over: those nude matte liquid lipsticks have (finally) arrived.
Huda Beauty’s highly anticipated nude lipstick shades have landed and they’re awesome.
As part of the Huda Beauty Liquid Matte collection, the four new hues are nude-based and appealing to many skin tones.
Beauty blogger Huda Kattan - who is now one of world’s top beauty and social media influencers - was previously a makeup artist to Hollywood stars such as Eva Longoria and Nicole Richie.
Taking to Instagram, Kattan shared her new addition to nearly 20 million followers:
The range is available for us Brits to buy online at ShopHudaBeauty now or Harrods. Priced at $20 (£16) each, we predict a best-seller.
From Girlfriend and Crush to Wifey, here are the four hot shades:
Liquid Matte – Girlfriend
Liquid Matte - Crush