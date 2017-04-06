All Sections
    06/04/2017 13:04 BST

    Huda Beauty's New Lipstick Launch Has Finally Arrived And The Shades Are Awesome

    This is not a drill.

    The wait is officially over: those nude matte liquid lipsticks have (finally) arrived. 

    Huda Beauty’s highly anticipated nude lipstick shades have landed and they’re awesome. 

    As part of the Huda Beauty Liquid Matte collection, the four new hues are nude-based and appealing to many skin tones.

    Beauty blogger Huda Kattan - who is now one of world’s top beauty and social media influencers - was previously a makeup artist to Hollywood stars such as Eva Longoria and Nicole Richie

    Taking to Instagram, Kattan shared her new addition to nearly 20 million followers: 

    The range is available for us Brits to buy online at ShopHudaBeauty now or Harrods. Priced at $20 (£16) each, we predict a best-seller. 

    From Girlfriend and Crush to Wifey, here are the four hot shades: 

     

     Liquid Matte – Girlfriend

    Huda Beauty

     

     

     

     

     Liquid Matte - Crush 

    Huda Beauty

     

     

     Liquid Matte - Wifey

    Huda Beauty

    Liquid Matte – Sugar Mama

    Huda Beauty

