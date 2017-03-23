A transgender man said he is “very proud” to have given birth to his first child when his wife struggled to conceive.
Chris Rehs-Dupin, 32, from Ohio, US, and his wife Amy tried five times for a baby through sperm donation but she was unable to fall pregnant.
“We went through a lot of infertility treatments and trying again and again,” the mum told PA in the video above.
“After a lot of thought and emotion, we switched to Chris and it still took us a long time.
“We had one miscarriage and then we got pregnant with Hayden.”
Chris, who hasn’t identified as female since his early 20s, said on Hayden’s birth certificate he’s listed simply as the parent, not the child’s mother or father.
Speaking about the choice to carry his daughter, he explained: “I’m not sure if I didn’t want to or if I thought I wasn’t supposed to, being transgender, and so of course I was very nervous about it and worried what people would say.
“The first time we let ourselves get excited about it was when he went to see the midwife and got to hear her heartbeat.
“There was so much joy and excitement and it became real. I’m very proud to say that I did it.”
Having Hayden, now two, made Amy even more determined to carry a baby herself. The couple went through further fertility treatment.
Amy gave birth to Milo, the couple’s second child, in 2016 via caesarean section.
Watch the couple’s full story in the video above.