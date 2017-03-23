A transgender man said he is “very proud” to have given birth to his first child when his wife struggled to conceive.

Chris Rehs-Dupin, 32, from Ohio, US, and his wife Amy tried five times for a baby through sperm donation but she was unable to fall pregnant.

“We went through a lot of infertility treatments and trying again and again,” the mum told PA in the video above.

“After a lot of thought and emotion, we switched to Chris and it still took us a long time.

“We had one miscarriage and then we got pregnant with Hayden.”