He’s become something of an unlikely online sensation thanks to his brilliant Instagram account but if you’re hankering for a bit more social media magic courtesy of Jacob Rees-Mogg then rejoice! He’s now joined Twitter.

EMPICS Entertainment Jacob Rees-Mogg has become an unlikely social media star

The Tory backbench MP has resisted the platform thus far, despite a number of parody accounts springing up. But Rees-Mogg has at last relented - and his first tweet will have left fans of the “MP for the 18th century” rather pleased.

Tempora mutantur, et nos mutamur in illis. — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) July 15, 2017

Of course he tweeted in Latin. For the uninitiated, his message translates as “the times change, and we change with them”. This is, apparently, a phrase which dates back to the Reformation, although it is a variant of a phrase used by Roman poet Ovid. The responses were as expected...

Nothing says change like an ex Etonian schoolboy tweeting in Latin. — shinkicker (@theshinkicker) July 15, 2017

Is that the name of the next baby? — Snorkusmimi (@SnorkusMimi) July 15, 2017

Might be about time you lot changed with the times then, you seem to be stuck in 1931 #ToryProverbs — Mike Robbins (@MikeRobbins19) July 16, 2017

Although not yet authenticated with a blue tick, the account is presumably genuine given the fact that Rees-Mogg posted a link to to it from his official Facebook page with the caption: “I am now on Twitter.”

At the time of writing, he had only graced two accounts with a coveted follow.

We look forward to seeing what gold the North East Somerset MP will be serving up via tweet.

A post shared by Jacob Rees-Mogg (@jacob_rees_mogg) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:08am PDT