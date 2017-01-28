Carrie, from Sevenoaks, had been listening to the show with her father and decided to chip in with her thoughts on the Labour leader’s recent three-line whip over Brexit.

An 11-year-old girl left LBC radio host, Maajid Nawaz, speechless after she launched a blistering attack on Jeremy Corbyn live on air.

She says: “Firstly, Corbyn shouldn’t have needed to call for a three-line whip because he is being a hypocrite, expecting his ministers to obey a three-line whip when he was one of the biggest rebels in the last 20 years.

“The question is, is he allowed to impose the three-line whip? Yes, of course he is, he’s the leader of the Labour Party.

“But he shouldn’t be surprised if some of his MPs don’t obey the whip because their voters wanted to Remain.

“Conclusion: He shouldn’t be surprised as they’re following Corbyn’s example of being a rebel.”