An 11-year-old girl left LBC radio host, Maajid Nawaz, speechless after she launched a blistering attack on Jeremy Corbyn live on air.
Carrie, from Sevenoaks, had been listening to the show with her father and decided to chip in with her thoughts on the Labour leader’s recent three-line whip over Brexit.
She says: “Firstly, Corbyn shouldn’t have needed to call for a three-line whip because he is being a hypocrite, expecting his ministers to obey a three-line whip when he was one of the biggest rebels in the last 20 years.
“The question is, is he allowed to impose the three-line whip? Yes, of course he is, he’s the leader of the Labour Party.
“But he shouldn’t be surprised if some of his MPs don’t obey the whip because their voters wanted to Remain.
“Conclusion: He shouldn’t be surprised as they’re following Corbyn’s example of being a rebel.”
A stunned Nawaz then asks her to reveal her age to the listeners.
He continues: “You’ve left me speechless - to have someone call up on my show who’s 11and speak so fluently about the three-line whip and why you don’t think Corbyn has the moral authority to impose it but understand why he needs to is flabbergasting.”
Jeremy Corbyn sparked a party row on Thursday when he ordered MPs to back The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which would trigger the formal process of the UK leaving the EU.
The Labour leader said he understood the “pressures” MPs were under, as many represent Remain-voting constituencies, but asked them to “unite around the important issues”.
Shadow minister Tulip Siddiq resigned on Thursday, while two party whips, Jeff Smith and Thangam Debbonaire, said they would defy the order, despite telling others to obey it.