JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Blair and Corbyn at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, London, on November 13, 2016

He added: “The debilitation of the Labour Party is the facilitator of Brexit. I hate to say that, but it is true.”

@carllllll9 @SarahChampionMP @UKLabour Blair doesn't speak for us, we hate him he's a knob, warmongerer and scum, Corbyn speaks for us. — pamaro (@PatriciaRober25) February 18, 2017

Speaking at Labour’s conference on local government at Warwick University on Saturday, Corbyn told reporters the comments were “unhelpful”, adding: “The referendum gave a result, gave a very clear decision on this, and we have to respect that decision, that’s why we didn’t block Article 50. “But we are going to be part of all this campaigning, all these negotiations about the kind of relationship we have in Europe in the future. “The referendum happened, let’s respect the result. Democracy happened, respect the result.”

As much as I support @jeremycorbyn I can't help thinking Blair has tapped into something. Where are those representing the Remain voters. — Matt Dixon (@32Erebus) February 18, 2017

Corbyn denied Blair’s accusations of a weak Labour party by highlighting a surge in membership to over half a million. He said: “I don’t quite know what Tony means there. Our party membership has more than doubled, we had a big campaign to remain and reform the European Union. “We are now pursuing a policy which will try and protect jobs and conditions across this country but also maintain a good relationship with colleagues across Europe.” A poll by YouGov suggests many people agree that Blair should stay out of Brexit affairs.

Just 8% of people think Tony Blair's involvement helps the case for Britain staying in EU (35% think it harms it) https://t.co/2YNM8TV8hS pic.twitter.com/SnHTWRHHt9 — YouGov (@YouGov) February 17, 2017

But another shows Corbyn isn’t the public’s first choice either.

Who would make the best Prime Minister: Theresa May 49%, Jeremy Corbyn 15%, don't know 36% https://t.co/X4Dw1vEidI pic.twitter.com/ci34PxRHRU — YouGov (@YouGov) February 17, 2017

Suggesting Blair’s input could be useful elsewhere, Corbyn added: “I think it would be helpful if people put their energies in the direction of building those good relations and ensuring we have a viable economy, not some offshore tax haven bargain basement, doing deals with Trump’s America. “My job is to take our party forward into an investment-led economy that reduces inequality in this country, that builds houses when people need them, that gets the good jobs people need in the hi-tech industries the National Investment Bank will fund. “Get on board with that strategy.”

And now over to Jeremy Corbyn for his reaction to Blair's speech. *Desert wind. Tumbleweed blows across sands* — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) February 17, 2017

On Friday Blair also turned on the press for being too anti-EU and wanting to “beat anyone up” who is opposed to Brexit. “There is an effective cartel of media on the right, which built the ramp for pro-Brexit propaganda during the campaign; is now equally savage in its efforts to say it is all going to be ‘great’ and anyone who says otherwise is a traitor or moaner; and who make it very clear to the prime minister that she has their adulation for exactly as long as she delivers Brexit,” he said.

@HuffPostUKPol @HuffPostUK It shows the decline of Labour. Blair delivers a powerful speech and Corbyn has no coherent reply. He's a clown. — martin mcelhone (@Mitty54) February 18, 2017

“It hugely skews the broadcast coverage. For example, a week ago there was the annual survey of top business bosses of the leading UK companies. Over half said Brexit was already having an adverse effect on their business. And half did not have confidence in the Government negotiating a good deal.” “It led the Financial Times. It was barely covered elsewhere. The BBC had it as an item of business news. “Suppose the survey had come to the opposite conclusion. It would have had at least four papers headlining it and would therefore have featured prominently on the broadcasts.”

@HuffPostUKPol @HuffPostUK the pity is Blair didn't lead the remain campaign — thomas carrt238 (@t238carr) February 18, 2017