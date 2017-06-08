Joe Wicks ‘Signs Up For New Series Of Strictly Come Dancing’

Joe Wicks is set to swap his gym kit for something a little more sparkly after reportedly signing up for the new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The Body Coach was first linked to the BBC dance show at the start of the year, and now it seems it’s about to become a reality.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

A source told The Daily Star: “Joe would be perfect on Strictly. The bosses have been eager to make sure he signs the deal as soon as possible.

The 30-year-old health and fitness guru has previously played down reports that he is planning on taking to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor.

During an appearance on ‘Loose Women’ last week he insisted it wasn’t something he wanted to do right now.

A post shared by Joe Wicks #Leanin15 (@thebodycoach) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:46pm PDT

He said: “I was asked [but] it’s not something I want to do right now. But who knows in the future?”

He added: “I’m too focused on doing what I’m doing with the online stuff and the workouts and trying to get the school kids exercising.

“I’ve got so much to do and that is a massive time commitment doing that. At the moment I’m just going to stick to what I do which is getting everyone leaner.”

A post shared by Joe Wicks #Leanin15 (@thebodycoach) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:15am PST

However, Joe told The Sun in January that he would love to do the show if he could clear his schedule.

He said: “They have asked and I’d love to do it but I’m so busy so I’m trying to clear up the time.

“We’ll see but I have my fingers crossed that I can make it work.”

It has previously been reported bosses are hoping to secure Olympian Jessica Ennis Hill and astronaut Tim Peake for this year’s ‘Strictly’.

HuffPost UK have contacted Joe’s reps for comment.

Joe Wicks' Instagram Pics