John Legend has made us all weep with his description of love for his one-year-old daughter, Luna.

The singer, who welcomed his first child with his wife Chrissy Teigen in April 2016, gushed about his little one to Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’.

“It’s a different kind of love. It’s very pure, it’s unconditional, but they haven’t earned it yet,” he said on Wednesday 26 April.

“They didn’t do anything, they just exist and you love them completely, but it’s not built on anything other than their existence.”