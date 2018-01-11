Labour Appoints Rape Crisis To Deal With Sexual Harassment Claims

PA Wire/PA Images

Labour has appointed Rape Crisis to deal with allegations of sexual abuse and harassment. The party said the independent charity will offer “advice and support” to anyone reporting or affected by incidents and will also carry out an independent audit of internal procedures to make sure they work for victims. Labour is also expected to announce details of the next stage of its investigation into MP Kelvin Hopkins on Friday, after he was suspended from the party over allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”. It is thought the matter will be elevated to the National Constitutional Committee, which will decide whether Hopkins, who was accused of “years of unwanted attention” towards fellow MP Kerry McCarthy, should be permanently excluded.

Labour's Kerry McCarthy

Labour’s leadership has been under pressure to take action in the wake of a series of serious allegations, including one of rape made by former NEC member Bex Bailey. The activist, who has long campaigned for reforms to Labour’s reporting processes, said appointing Rape Crisis was “an important step”. “But Labour, as the party of equality, should be the very best and there is more to do,” she added. “This announcement covers the very start of the complaints process but there is still a question about what happens once the complaint reaches the party. “The next step needs to be independence at every stage of the process, so that all bias and internal politics is removed.”

Bex Bailey