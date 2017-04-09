Unite boss Len McCluskey has called for an investigation into a “cabal” of Labour MPs he claims are using the union’s leadership election to fight a “proxy war” against Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson is one of a group that is trying to “abuse Unite’s democracy”, the general secretary told the Observer.

McCluskey said West Midlands MPs were behind the campaign of his rival Gerard Coyne, who he denounced as a “puppet” and accused him of running “a shameful campaign full of lies, innuendoes and smears”.