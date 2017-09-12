When no one seemed interested in hiring a handicapped former Algerian soldier, Antoni Khadraoui decided to open his own gym. Today he ranks among the world’s elite in bodybuilding.

“When I’m on my back doing bench presses I’m as good as anyone. But when I started out I wasn’t allowed to compete because of my disability. That pissed me off,” he says.

Antoni built his gym so that anyone can train there regardless of physical status.