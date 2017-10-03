Liam Fox: No Brexit Deal Would Be 'Damaging' For The UK

Liam Fox has admitted that no Brexit deal would be “damaging” for the UK in a marked change of tone from the International Trade Secretary.

The Brexit-backing Cabinet Minister previously claimed the UK could “survive” without signing a free trade deal with the EU.

That would see the UK trading with the bloc on World Trade Organisation terms – meaning an average tariff of 5% on all goods, with some sectors such as food and agriculture seeing duties of 20% or more.

Prior to the disastrous election in June, Theresa May repeatedly claimed the no deal scenario was better than a bad deal, but her tone has softened in recent months.

Brexit Secretary David Davis told Conservative members at their annual conference in Manchester the Government was preparing for no deal, but that was only as a back-up plan if the negotiations with Brussels fail.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 ahead of his own speech to the conference, Fox admitted the UK would suffer from a “no deal” Brexit.

“I think that would be damaging for the whole of Europe, not just for the EU, for the UK as well,” he said, adding: “But I want us to make it very clear that we seek an agreement but not at any price.”

He also rounded on Brussels for failing to make progress on future talks, saying the EU was “very obsessed about money” in demanding any Brexit bill be sorted before a EU-UK trade deal could be discussed.

Both Fox and Davis used their speeches to appeal for optimism about Brexit amid a low-key party conference with members still processing the loss of a Commons majority in the June Election.

Fox blasted Brexit “naysayers” for getting it wrong about a post Leave-vote economic downturn, telling Tory members: “Doesn’t it annoy you when people preface any piece of good news with the phrase ‘despite Brexit’. Well, doesn’t it?

“So let’s just have a reality check.

“We have the highest number of people in employment ever, ‘despite Brexit’.

“Last year we had the highest inward investment to the UK ever, creating over 75,000 new jobs and safeguarding over 32,000 others, ‘despite Brexit’.”