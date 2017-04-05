Liam Fox has been widely condemned after suggesting that the UK has “shared values” with the Philippines after meeting with the country’s president, who has personally bragged about shooting and throwing people out of a helicopter. The international trade secretary, whose department was created after the EU referendum to promote worldwide trade, made the comment as he called for closer ties with the nation. Under Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown on drugs, more than 7,000 people have been killed, according to police figures.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters Liam Fox suggested the UK has 'shared values' with the Philippines after meeting with the country's president Rodrigo Duterte

The president himself has personally urged the public to kill drug addicts, who he said he would be “happy to slaughter” in their millions. Duterte has also threatened to burn down the United Nations, called Barack Obama a “son of a whore” and compared himself to Adolf Hitler. But that did not stop Fox from writing an article for the Philippines’ Business World, in which he said: “The UK and the Philippines have a well-established and strong relationship built on a foundation of shared values and shared interests and we want this partnership to continue to flourish.” Fox’s comments came ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May’s meeting with King Salman of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The comment incensed many online who suggested Fox was now “so low that limbo dancers must envy him”.

The race to the bottom has been won. Liam Fox sharing values with Duterte. Of course you have to deal. But this values guff is vile shit. — Brynley Heaven (@BrynleyHeaven) April 5, 2017

With this & May cuddling up to the brutal, human-rights abusing Saudi's, it seems clear what direction we're going https://t.co/BYxkExQZal — Ralph Palmer (@ralph_palmer) April 5, 2017

Liam Fox’s declaration of “shared values” with Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines leader whose war on drugs has killed 7000 is disturbing ! — Elizabeth 🇪🇺🇪🇺❄️ (@lizzjones18) April 5, 2017

That geezer Liam Fox becomes dodgier by the day. So low that limbo dancers must envy him. — Christopher Hawtree (@chrishawtree) April 5, 2017

So, we conveniently "forget" about corruption and human rights abuse then? https://t.co/paNu3wbKuo — Sue (@SW251161) April 5, 2017

Liam Fox says we have shared values with Philippines President, who has executed 7,000 in a year and once threw a man out of a helicopter. — Lawrence Monk (@trendylefty) April 5, 2017

PM's pals post Brexit. What "shared values" have we with Duterte, murderous misogynistic Saudis or crazy Trump? https://t.co/Xu3Ugfs2ag — Paul Strasburger (@LordStras) April 5, 2017

Labour MP Harriet Harman, chairwoman of the joint committee on human rights, told the Guardian: “There is a real danger that in our desperation to conclude trade deals respect for human rights, which is in every EU contract, will just go out of the window. “The Government must not let that happen.” Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner added that Fox’s comments were “frankly shocking”, the Press Association reported. “I’m sorry, but we do not have these shared common values with president Duterte who wants to bring back the death penalty and lower the age of criminal responsibility to nine,” he said. Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Tom Brake added: “Duterte is one of the 21st century’s most sinister leaders and Liam Fox has flown halfway around the world to grovel to him.

Romeo Ranoco / Reuters Rodrigo Duterte has been described as 'one of the 21st century’s most sinister leaders'