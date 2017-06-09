Liam Payne has revealed his 11-week-old son already sleeps seven hours a night, thanks to his girlfriend Cheryl’s expertise.
The 23-year-old was chatting about life as a new dad in an interview after the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017.
“He’s been a grumpy today,” Payne said, according to the Mail. “It’s the first time he’s looked at me and said: ‘Daddy please help’ and I didn’t really know what to do.
“We had him in the bath, but he’s super chill. [Cheryl’s] got him in a sleeping pattern already, we’re getting seven hours of sleep a night.”
Payne also discussed who baby Bear looks more like, adding that he looks like his dad but has Cheryl’s eyes.
“Who’s he gonna take after? Who knows?” he added, before gushing: “He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.
“She’s the best mum in the world so I couldn’t have picked a better woman to do it with.”
The new dad also explained that before Bear was born, they took a recording of his heartbeat and he’s used it in a song on his album.
Payne welcomed his first child with Cheryl in March 2017. The pair have only released one photo of the little one on the day he was born.