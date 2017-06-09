Liam Payne has revealed his 11-week-old son already sleeps seven hours a night, thanks to his girlfriend Cheryl’s expertise.

The 23-year-old was chatting about life as a new dad in an interview after the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017.

“He’s been a grumpy today,” Payne said, according to the Mail. “It’s the first time he’s looked at me and said: ‘Daddy please help’ and I didn’t really know what to do.

“We had him in the bath, but he’s super chill. [Cheryl’s] got him in a sleeping pattern already, we’re getting seven hours of sleep a night.”