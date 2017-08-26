Brits love a bargain. They love a Bank Holiday even more. And they really, really love prosecco.

So Lidl really should have known better when they put on a deal which offered a box of six bottles of the fizzy stuff for a mere £20. Yes folks, that’s £3.33 a bottle.

Unable to resist an absolute barg, many thrifty Brits decided to set their alarms and get down to their local Lidl early doors on Bank Holiday Saturday.

In the Great British spirit, shoppers formed orderly queues ahead of opening time.