Liz Saville-Roberts: Serious Steps Needed To Stop Expenses-Style Sexual Harassment Scandal

The Westminster leader of Plaid Cymru says serious steps must be taken by all parties to prevent an expenses-style scandal in the wake of a raft of sexual assault allegations.

Liz Saville-Roberts will meet the prime minister on Monday, alongside other party leaders, to discuss what can be done to change the culture in Parliament after countless women came forward to share their experiences, ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

Among them was a member of MPs’ staff, who said she had been pinned to a bed by an MP who tried to kiss her while on a foreign work trip.

Although she managed to fight the perpetrator off, she was left shaken and traumatised.

Saville-Roberts, who was approached by the victim for help and advice, said neither the Commons authorities nor the police took any action.