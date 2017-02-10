The London Underground has published plans to extend the Bakerloo line.
Drawn up following feedback during a 2014 consultation and analysis of the potential route options, it would provide Tube connections between southeast London and central London.
The proposals include a larger station at Elephant and Castle to accommodate the increase in services and improve journeys, and two stations along Old Kent Road, currently being referred to as Old Kent Road 1 and Old Kent Road 2.
A proposed new station would be integrated within the current station at New Cross Gate to allow passengers to change to/from London Overground and National Rail services.
A further station would be linked to the existing one at Lewisham, which would provide interchange with DLR and National Rail services.
With a train running every two or three minutes, the extension could add the capacity for 65,000 journeys during the morning and evening rush hours and create 5,000 new jobs.
If the decision is made to go forward with the scheme and the funding is secured, construction could begin in 2023, with services running by around 2028/29.