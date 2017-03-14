Currently, foreign students are included in Theresa May ’s 100,000-a-year-net migration target, a policy that has been criticised by academics and politicians as “out of tune with the public”.

The House of Lords has served a crushing blow to the Tories by voting in favour of removing i nternational students from immigration figures.

In October, Home Secretary Amber Rudd sparked controversy by proposing a new visa system that would make it tougher for foreign students to get a UK visa in an attempt to crackdown on immigration.

But cross-party peers on Monday voted to remove overseas students from migration figures, backing an amendment to the Higher Education and Research Bill 313 votes to 219.

Calling the decision a “no-brainer”, Baroness Royall of Blaisdon told the House: “Apart from the government, I have spoken to no one who is against the measures in the amendment: quite the contrary, there is strong support.

“They understand... that we must secure and sustain our ability to excite, attract and retain the world’s greatest minds. This is fundamental to the excellence of the UK university system.”

Introduced by Lord Hannay of Chiswick, the amendment states that “no student... should be treated for public policy purposes as a long term migrant to the UK, for the duration of their studies”.

Under the proposed changes, the secretary of state would also have a duty to encourage international students to attend UK universities.