Lucy Pargeter has given birth to twins with her husband Rudi Coleano.

A spokeswoman for the ITV show said in a statement: “Lucy Pargeter and Rudi Coleano are delighted to announce the birth of their twin girls who were born on Thursday April 13.

“All are happy and healthy and Lola is delighted to have finally become a big sister.”

The 40-year-old, who plays Chastity Dingle in ‘Emmerdale’, is already mum to 12-year-old Lola with Coleano.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Pargeter has been open about her struggle to conceive previously, revealing she fell pregnant on her second round of IVF.

The mum said she hid her first IVF attempt from her bosses at ITV, saying on ‘This Morning’ on 2 March: “I was keeping it a secret from work the first time around.

“You don’t want to give them the indication you could be off in nine months so you have to be careful.”

Since announcing her pregnancy, the actress shared her top tips for parents-to-be going through IVF on Twitter.

Pargeter advised mums to “do their research” before and to “think about how you treat your body.”

“Have good friends and family around you,” she wrote. “If you are lucky enough to have support around you, use it, talk to people about it and be open.”