Luisa Zissman has given birth to her third child.

The 30-year-old mum revealed on Instagram on Thursday 30 November that she gave birth nearly four weeks ago on 5 November.

She posted a photo of a teddy and sign showing she had a baby girl, and wrote: “So many people have messaged me asking if the baby is OK because I chose not to share on my social media, and now my bump has gone.

“She is absolutely perfect and we are totally in love with her. She weighed 7lbs 14oz and we named her Clementine Saskia Collins.”