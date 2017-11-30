Luisa Zissman has given birth to her third child.
The 30-year-old mum revealed on Instagram on Thursday 30 November that she gave birth nearly four weeks ago on 5 November.
She posted a photo of a teddy and sign showing she had a baby girl, and wrote: “So many people have messaged me asking if the baby is OK because I chose not to share on my social media, and now my bump has gone.
“She is absolutely perfect and we are totally in love with her. She weighed 7lbs 14oz and we named her Clementine Saskia Collins.”
Zissman is also mum to Dixie, six, from a previous relationship, and 15-month-old Indigo Esme Collins, with husband Andrew Collins. Clementine is her second child with Collins.
The mum, who announced her pregnancy back in June 2017, revealed she “hated growing babies”.
“Hate growing babies literally don’t enjoy anything about pregnancy,” she wrote on Instagram in July. “It goes on forever too, I mean [it] feels like I’ve got ages.
“I shouldn’t moan I know but it’s no fun, thank God I adore giving birth.”
Congrats to the couple’s new arrival!