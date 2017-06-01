Why This Beauty Blogger Hopes His Superdrug Campaign Will Empower More Men To Wear Makeup With Pride

Beauty blogger Georgie Aldous hopes more men will feel comfortable wearing makeup after seeing him starring in Superdrug’s latest beauty campaign. As part of the high street retailer’s new campaign for its B. Makeup collection - which is cruelty-free and vegan - Aldous features in a diverse line up of faces. With nearly 10,000 Instagram followers and over 30,000 Twitter followers, Aldous has been promoting male beauty for over a year - even initiating a petition for beauty brands to feature more male beauty models.

The 18-year-old - who regularly started wearing makeup a year and a half ago - works for a beauty store and spoke to HuffPost UK about diversity, inclusivity and why he hopes more men will play with beauty.

What pushes you to work for change in the beauty industry? When I see hate crime online or in real life. What also pushes me is when people stare at me or make sly comments because I know these issues could be less frequent with men being involved in makeup campaigns. It would make it seem more normal, as it should be.

What do you hope to achieve from the campaign? I hope to change people’s perception on the male beauty world. I hope to influence the younger generation to just have fun and don’t let others stop you. I want younger boys to look up to me and know that it’s okay if you like makeup and it’s not ‘just for girls’.

What does this campaign mean to you? Being part of this campaign makes me proud to be a man in makeup. And it makes me happy knowing that there are people out there now who will feel included too.

How important was it for you to be part of a diverse campaign? It’s really important to me and I feel like brands should be doing this anyway. I can’t believe I’m still seeing people begging brands to basically have a diverse campaign - it shouldn’t be a second thought. It’s so easy to hire a male model to be part of campaign, it’s really not hard at all.

When did you first start wearing makeup? I’ve always played with my mum’s makeup. It’s always been fun and I’ve always enjoyed it. But I’ve been wearing it properly for a year and half.

How does wearing makeup make you feel? Powerful. It’s such a form of self-expression for me and it just makes me feel really good.

What’s the best piece of beauty advice you’ve ever received? Never let anyone tell you how to do your own makeup – just have fun with it. People constantly say to me ‘you haven’t done this right’ or ‘you haven’t done this right’ and makeup is supposed to be fun.

What’s your one top beauty tip? Always make sure you have a moisturising primer. Stay away from matte foundations, as matte powders are so much better. Always use a moisturising primer, moisturising foundation and moisturising concealers otherwise you’ll just dry your skin out.

