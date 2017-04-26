Malia Bouattia has been humbled in her bid for a second term as NUS president after a shock landslide loss to newcomer Shakira Martin in Wednesday’s election.

Bouattia, who has faced numerous accusations of anti-semitism, received just 272 votes to Martin’s 402 in the vote at the NUS conference in Brighton.

Martin, who campaigned under the tagline “Making education an option for everyone”, is a champion of Further Education (FE).

Martin, who is a single parent, herself attended FE colleges rather than going to university.

She studied courses at Lewisham College from 2005, including a diploma in education and teaching.

The 29-year-old also held the roles of college’s student union president, women’s officer and student liaisons officer.

She held the position of NUS Vice President for Further Education before running for the presidency.

Martin took a centrist position in the election campaign, between Bouattia and third contender Tom Harwood.