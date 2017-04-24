Far-right leader Marine Le Pen will face centrist independent Emmanuel Macron in the May 7 run-off of the 2017 French presidential election.

After securing 21.4 percent of the vote in Sunday’s first round, Le Pen will now proceed to the final round in two weeks time.

But the Front National (NF) leader has courted controversy throughout the campaign with a protectionist, anti-global vision for France.

Who is Marine Le Pen?

Le Pen is a member of a political dynasty stemming back to her father’s role in the founding of the NF.

She would’ve been aware of the controversy surrounding his beliefs from a young age - a bomb exploded near the family’s home in Paris when she was eight.

But a rift between Le Pen and her father opened up as she tried to soften the NF’s image - and in 2013, she expelled him from the party for claiming Nazi gas chambers were merely “a detail of World War II history”.

Aside from politics, the 48-year-old is a twice-divorced mother of three who has sought to shield her own family from the media spotlight.