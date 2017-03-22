The Daily Mail and The Sun have been accused of only caring about sales as the papers opt for two very different depictions of Martin McGuinness on their front pages and those of their sister Irish publications on Wednesday. While the English versions of the The Mail and The Sun show the aftermath of some of the atrocities committed by the IRA, of which McGuinness was a former commander, their Irish counterparts adopted a more respectful tone.

Today's Daily Mail - Irish edition v UK edition pic.twitter.com/c72MiwOdP4 — Adrian Rutherford (@arutherfordNI) March 22, 2017

McGuinness died on Tuesday at the age of 66. The headline in The Sun was “unforgiven”, with a quote from the families affected by the IRA’s actions, while The Daily Mail chose two striking images of the bloodshed caused by the terrorist group. Yet their sister publications in Ireland adopted an entirely different approach. The Irish Sun led with “It’s not how you begin, it’s how you end”, and the Irish Daily Mail opted for a simple portrait of McGuinness as a younger man. The startling difference in approach did not go unnoticed. The Daily Mail and Irish Daily Mail

Daily Mail leads with the death of Martin McGuinness with two different front pages. pic.twitter.com/Q8N8BUWSdw — Rodney Edwards (@rodneyedwards) March 22, 2017

Interesting difference on coverage on the death of Martin McGuinness in both Irish Daily Mail and its parent paper Daily Mail today. pic.twitter.com/tySqVSD0tx — Steve Humphreys (@stevehpix) March 22, 2017

Irish Daily Mail v English Daily Mail on Martin McGuinness. I do enjoy this kind of morality based on sales. pic.twitter.com/jDKSERzdqT — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) March 22, 2017

Must be another Martin McGuinness the Scottish Daily Mail's Irish sister paper is paying tribute to... pic.twitter.com/wO8uykJgvl — Steven Anderson (@St_Anderson38) March 22, 2017

The Sun and The Irish Sun

For Murdoch, all that matters is what sells best (h/t @declan_corcoran) pic.twitter.com/LG40OORVDc — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) March 22, 2017