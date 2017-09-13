Mental Health Campaigners Slam Poundland Over 'Offensive' Chocolates Called 'Nutters'

Poundland has come under fire for selling peanut-based chocolates called ‘Nutters’.

The sweets are available to purchase in Poundland stores and online and, according to the retailer, they have been a “customer favourite over the last 12 months”.

But MP Norman Lamb, who has previously spoken about his sister’s suicide and his son’s struggle with obsessive compulsive disorder, has demanded that the product is removed from sale.

Meanwhile a leading mental health charity told HuffPost UK such products risk “perpetuating tired stereotypes” and could undo positive steps made to reduce mental health stigma.