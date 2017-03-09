Yet more cuts that Scotland didn't vote for and no real answers from the Minister. pic.twitter.com/CPhYFtYfcU

Outspoken MP Mhairi Black appeared to let her frustration at a Tory minister show when the pair clashed in a debate on housing benefit.

She was caught on camera mouthing what looked like “you talk shite, hen” in a heated clash over the proposed withdrawal of allowances for 18 to 21-year-olds.

Black, 22 and Parliament’s youngest MP, posted a video of the exchange with Caroline Nokes on Monday.