Model And Casting Director Respond To Claims Ulrikke Hoyer Was 'Too Big' To Walk For Louis Vuitton

Model Ulrikke Hoyer and casting director Ashley Brokaw have responded to the controversy surrounding Hoyer being dropped from a Louis Vuitton show. The Danish model took to social media on Wednesday 17 May to claim she was dropped from the French luxury brand’s show for being “too big”. The model - who was due to walk for Louis Vuitton’s cruise show in Japan on Sunday 14 May - posted on Facebook and Instagram a description of her ordeal. Hoyer claims in her Instagram post that she was told by casting agents to “drink only water for the next 24 hours” before a fitting - due to her “bloated face” and “a very bloated stomach” - despite being a “size 34-36”. But the fitting never happened and Hoyer was sent back home.

After returning from Japan, Hoyer posted to her personal Facebook page on Wednesday 17 May. “I just returned from Tokyo in Japan, where Louis Vuitton held a beautiful cruise show in Kyoto, I just never made it to Kyoto because I was cancelled for the show due to being ‘too big’. I’m a size 34-36,” Hoyer said. “Just before 12am my fitting got rescheduled to an unknown time later that day. It didn’t happen because at 7pm my mother agent from Denmark called me to tell me the sad news that Louis Vuitton had chosen to cancel me from the show - without the refitting - and that I was going to be sent back home.” The 20-year-old model - who has previously walked for Louis Vuitton’s spring 2017 show, and other household names such as Chloe, Stella McCartney and Alexandre Vauthier - had been looking forward to the opportunity.

Peter White via Getty Images Model Ulrikke Hoyer walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on 5 October 5 2016 in Paris, France.