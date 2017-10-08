Membership for pro-Jeremy Corbyn campaign group Momentum has hit more than 31,000, just two years after it was created.

Founded in October 2015, the group has been credited with mobilising supporters online and in the streets during the general election campaign earlier this year, which saw the Labour leader perform better than most pundits had predicted.

The group was formed following Corbyn’s victory in the Labour leadership race and has since become highly influential – and controversial – within Labour circles.