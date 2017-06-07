More Than Half Of Voters Have Struggled To Spot Election Campaign Fake News, Research Reveals

More than half of voters have struggled to tell the difference between real and fake news during the election campaign, a survey has revealed.

Pollsters ICM asked 2,000 people whether they could confidently identify fabricated stories - and 52% admitted they found it difficult to pick them out.

Less than half the public say they trust the BBC generally and a staggering 40% of viewers in Scotland said they didn’t trust the organisations election coverage, compared to 26% nationally.

A separate analysis by Populus, with 1,000 participants, revealed just 20% of people feel sure they news they read day-to-day is real.

Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn are more than twice as likely to trust social media posts about the election than those who think he has had a bad campaign.