“I was asked to leave my seat for feeding my baby.”

“Friends, my heart hurts because the church I have been in love with has a rule against breastfeeding without a cover during the service,” she wrote on the caption of the video.

Annie Peguero, a personal trainer and nutrition specialist from the US, shared a video of herself explaining what happened on 24 April.

A mum was shocked when she was asked to cover up and then leave her seat when breastfeeding her daughter during a church service.

The mum explained she had originally breastfed outside before taking her daughter to the church’s baby room.

“Right away, the church workers started freaking over and waving their hands, but I kept nursing,” she said.

“They were like: ‘Let me get you a cover’ and I said no and they said: ‘Oh here’s a cover’.”

Peguero said the church workers brought over a fleece blanket and put it over her daughter and started to touch and play with her while she was feeding.

The mum said she found it uncomfortable, but finished feeding her daughter and dropped her off in the baby room, before heading into the church service.

While she was in church, she received a text to say she was needed in the baby room because her daughter was crying. She went and got her daughter, went back into the church service and started to feed her.

“Straight away, a woman came over and said: ‘We have a nice baby room, let’s go there’ and I said: ‘No it’s okay’ but she said: ‘Come on, we have to go now’,” Peguero explained

She was asked to leave her seat and so she and the church worker went to the back. The woman explained she had four children and breastfeeds “everywhere”, but the reason Peguero couldn’t do it in church was because they were live streaming the service online.

When Peguero said she didn’t mind about that, the woman reportedly said: “What if a new church goer who is a man sees you and feels uncomfortable?”