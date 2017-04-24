A mother who decided to carry her terminally ill daughter to full term so she could donate her organs, has given birth.
Keri Young, from New Orleans, US, made headlines in February 2017 when her partner, Royce Young, shared a moving Facebook post about his wife.
The pair were praised for their bravery and “inspiring hearts”.
Announcing the birth of their daughter, the mum wrote on 18 April: “We said hello and goodbye to our sweet Eva yesterday. She was so perfect in her own little way.”
The photo had nearly 9,000 reactions. Young’s partner also shared an image of himself holding Eva.
“We said hello and goodbye to our sweet Eva Grace yesterday,” he wrote. “Eva Grace Young ― 4-17-17.”
Many left touching messages to the couple.
“You are very special, amazing parents,” one person wrote. “Life is not measured by quantity, but by quality.
“Your precious gift, Eva Grace, was also given a gift of two wonderfully amazing parents who loved her so selflessly. You both (and her) were blessed with one another.”
Another wrote: “The look on your face while holding your precious Eva says it all.
“I ache for you and your wife because of the loss you’re dealing with, but there are other parents who will thank you from the bottoms of their hearts for your generosity.”
The dad previously opened up about the moment the couple found out their daughter was terminally ill when Keri was 19 weeks pregnant.
“I thought back to the moment where we found out Eva wasn’t perfect,” he wrote on Facebook on 18 February.
“And how literally 30 seconds after our doctor told us our baby doesn’t have a brain, somehow through full body ugly crying, Keri looked up and asked: ‘If I carry her full term, can we donate her organs?’”
Royce said he was in awe of Keri for being so brave, while obviously heartbroken. He said it “lifted him” out of the moment.