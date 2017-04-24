A mother who decided to carry her terminally ill daughter to full term so she could donate her organs, has given birth.

Keri Young, from New Orleans, US, made headlines in February 2017 when her partner, Royce Young, shared a moving Facebook post about his wife.

The pair were praised for their bravery and “inspiring hearts”.

Announcing the birth of their daughter, the mum wrote on 18 April: “We said hello and goodbye to our sweet Eva yesterday. She was so perfect in her own little way.”