Mum's Dummy Hack Helps Soothe Baby's Teething Pain

A mum has shared a dummy hack to help new parents soothe their baby’s sore gums when they are teething.
Emelia Jackson, from Washington, US, posted a photo of her soothie - a dummy designed for babies from 0-3 months who don’t yet have teeth - with ice inside.
“If your babies are teething, mamas put water in your soothie and then put it in the freezer for a couple hours,” Jackson shared on Facebook.
“It’s seriously a lifesaver for teething mamas. He was so content with his cold binky.”
To quash any concerns, Jackson also explained that there was no hole in the dummy, so no water was able to get into her son’s mouth while he was sucking it.
The post received more than 114,000 shares and thousands of comments from parents around the world who wanted to try it for themselves.
Soothies were originally made in America and adhered to the American Academy of Paediatrics guidelines, and can now be bought in the UK.
This isn’t the first time mums have shared hacks for soothing their babies’ gums while they are teething.
In June 2017, Tasia Blackwell, from Ohio, US, shared her trick of giving her child a breast milk lolly to help with teething.
“He loves it!” Blackwell wrote at the time. “Helps with his teething pain and helps fill up his tummy.”
And while we’re on the topic of dummy hacks, a mum solved the problem of your baby crying at night for their dummy by doing this: