Mum's Dummy Hack Helps Soothe Baby's Teething Pain

A mum has shared a dummy hack to help new parents soothe their baby’s sore gums when they are teething.

Emelia Jackson, from Washington, US, posted a photo of her soothie - a dummy designed for babies from 0-3 months who don’t yet have teeth - with ice inside.

“If your babies are teething, mamas put water in your soothie and then put it in the freezer for a couple hours,” Jackson shared on Facebook.

“It’s seriously a lifesaver for teething mamas. He was so content with his cold binky.”