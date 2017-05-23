A mum has documented her struggle to breastfeed and the touching moment her daughter latched on for the first time.

The anonymous mum shared her story on Breastfeeding Mama Talk on Tuesday 23 May and detailed the heartache she went through.

“I’ve always wanted that special breastfeeding, skin-to-skin, first-touch bond,” she wrote on Facebook. “I had my mind set and nothing was going to stop me from breastfeeding my child.

“After Charlotte was born, I immediately tried to connect with her through breastfeeding, to let her know that her mama is ready to bond and love her through sweet breastmilk. But it was harder than I anticipated.”